Breaking News
Mumbai: PMLA court rejects plea seeking blanket bail to all MVA MPs, MLAs
Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says Aaditya Thackeray
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai 24 year old man involved in 42 gold chain thefts nabbed by Dindoshi Police

Mumbai: 24-year-old man involved in 42 gold chain thefts nabbed by Dindoshi Police

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The police said, following the arrest of the accused, it has been learnt that he had cases registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane too

Mumbai: 24-year-old man involved in 42 gold chain thefts nabbed by Dindoshi Police

Representation Pic


A 24-year-old man allegedly involved in as many as 42 gold chain theft cases in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane was arrested by the Dindoshi Police while investigating a recent chain snatching case under their jurisdiction, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, On July 19, the Dindoshi Police had registered a case of robbery after a 10 gram gold chain of a passerby was snatched by two people on a bike. While investigating the case, the officials recovered CCTV footage that had captured the accused near Dindoshi court and later at Powai. Further investigations led to the identification of one of the accused, a resident of Ghatkopar area, he was identified as Faizalali Shaikh, 24. Shaikh was later arrested by the police. 

Also Read: Mumbai: Two men dupe senior citizen of Rs 22 lakh using online payment app


"The investigating team was able to make a 100 per cent recovery of the property in the case. The police have also learnt that the accused have as many as 42 cases registered against him in police stations including Mumbai and adjoining areas," said an official.

mumbai dindoshi mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK