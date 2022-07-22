Mumbai: 24-year-old man involved in 42 gold chain thefts nabbed by Dindoshi Police

The police said, following the arrest of the accused, it has been learnt that he had cases registered in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane too

A 24-year-old man allegedly involved in as many as 42 gold chain theft cases in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane was arrested by the Dindoshi Police while investigating a recent chain snatching case under their jurisdiction, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, On July 19, the Dindoshi Police had registered a case of robbery after a 10 gram gold chain of a passerby was snatched by two people on a bike. While investigating the case, the officials recovered CCTV footage that had captured the accused near Dindoshi court and later at Powai. Further investigations led to the identification of one of the accused, a resident of Ghatkopar area, he was identified as Faizalali Shaikh, 24. Shaikh was later arrested by the police.

"The investigating team was able to make a 100 per cent recovery of the property in the case. The police have also learnt that the accused have as many as 42 cases registered against him in police stations including Mumbai and adjoining areas," said an official.