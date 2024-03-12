Breaking News
Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean
Mumbai: Sakinaka girls’ harassment reaches school washroom
Mumbai: Mazagaon shipyard worker held for leaking secrets to Pak honeytrap
Mumbai Coastal Road inaugurated: Will solve all teething issues soon, says BMC
Maharashtra: Homework ban! Governor leads charge for fun learning
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Customer loses valuables worth Rs 52 lakh from locker of a nationalised bank
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Customer loses valuables worth Rs 52 lakh from locker of a nationalised bank

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The absence of CCTV cameras in the locker room has made the investigation challenging, police said

Mumbai: Customer loses valuables worth Rs 52 lakh from locker of a nationalised bank

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Customer loses valuables worth Rs 52 lakh from locker of a nationalised bank
x
00:00

A theft case was registered at Kandivali police station after a customer lost her valuables worth Rs 52 lakh from a locker of a nationalised bank located in Kandivali.


The complainant is a 62-year-old woman. The incident took place within the past three months and was discovered only last month, police officials said. The absence of CCTV cameras in the locker room has made the investigation challenging.


According to the police sources, the complainant had visited the bank in December 2023 to transfer valuables between her locker and a family member's locker within the same bank. "Access to a bank locker requires two sets of keys - one with the locker owner and the other with the bank," noted a police officer. It is possible that the complainant may have inadvertently left her key behind, leading to her locker being left unlocked. When she needed to access her locker again, she found that the key was missing from her residence.


Upon visiting the bank, the customer was shocked to find her locker was unlocked and all her valuables, amounting to Rs 52 lakh were missing. The absence of CCTV cameras in the locker room has made the investigation challenging. The police are currently exploring all possible leads, including the potential involvement of someone within the bank.

A theft case under section 380 of IPC has been lodged at the Kandivali police station, and the cops are investigating the case.

In another incident last, a 61-year old customer who had kept the valuables in a nationalized bank in Kandivali, took the valuables home and kept in a travel bag inside her bedroom.

The customer was residing with her 85-year old father and had a care taker who was residing with them. On 28 February, she realised the jewellery was missing from her bag, following to which she filed a complaint at Kandivali police station.

Meanwhile, a State Bank of India (SBI) staffer and one more person were arrested for allegedly stealing 4 kilograms of gold worth Rs 3 crore from the lender's locker, a Mumbai police official said on Monday. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news mumbai news Crime News mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK