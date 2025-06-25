According to the officers, the passengers, both of whom are Indians, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday aboard a VietJet Flight, which departed Bangkok on Tuesday. Acting on profiling and intelligence, customs officers intercepted the duo upon arrival for detailed examination

The drugs were found concealed within the passengers' luggage. PIC/Mumbai Customs

Mumbai Airport Customs Zone-III officers nabbed two people with hydroponic cannabis at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport following their return from Bangkok.

According to the officers, the passengers, both of whom are Indians, landed in Mumbai on Wednesday aboard a VietJet Flight, which departed Bangkok on Tuesday. Acting on profiling and intelligence, customs officers intercepted the duo upon arrival for detailed examination.

A thorough check of their baggage led to the recovery of 3,474 grams of hydroponic weed (marijuana). The contraband, valued at Rs 3.47 crore in the illicit market, had been concealed within their luggage.

The recovered goods were seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both the passengers were arrested. Further investigation is in progress.