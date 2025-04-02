Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Customs seize drugs worth Rs 1789 crore at Mumbai airport

Customs seize drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The suspect had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport from Nairobi via Doha, the officials said

Customs seize drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore at Mumbai airport

The seizure (above) was made by the customs department on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Customs seize drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore at Mumbai airport
x
00:00

Mumbai Customs on Wednesday said that its officers at Mumbai airport has seized drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore at the Mumbai airport.


An official statement from the Mumbai Customs department said that the officials intercepted a passenger carrying approximately 1.789 kgs of suspected cocaine, with an illicit market value of Rs. 17.89 crore.


The seizure was made on Tuesday where a passenger was arrested in connection with the case, it said.


According to the Mumbai Customs, the suspect had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport from Nairobi via Doha.

"Based on spot profiling, the passenger was intercepted for an examination. During the inspection of the luggage, the customs officials discovered a white powdered substance hidden in a false cavity inside the passenger's trolley bag. The substance tested positive for cocaine, weighing around 1789 grams and valued at Rs. 17.89 crore," said the officials.

They said that the suspect was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai airport mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK