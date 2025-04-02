The suspect had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport from Nairobi via Doha, the officials said

The seizure (above) was made by the customs department on Tuesday

Mumbai Customs on Wednesday said that its officers at Mumbai airport has seized drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore at the Mumbai airport.

An official statement from the Mumbai Customs department said that the officials intercepted a passenger carrying approximately 1.789 kgs of suspected cocaine, with an illicit market value of Rs. 17.89 crore.

The seizure was made on Tuesday where a passenger was arrested in connection with the case, it said.

According to the Mumbai Customs, the suspect had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport from Nairobi via Doha.

"Based on spot profiling, the passenger was intercepted for an examination. During the inspection of the luggage, the customs officials discovered a white powdered substance hidden in a false cavity inside the passenger's trolley bag. The substance tested positive for cocaine, weighing around 1789 grams and valued at Rs. 17.89 crore," said the officials.

They said that the suspect was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.