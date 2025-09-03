Breaking News
Updated on: 03 September,2025 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The Mumbai Customs seized over 12 kilograms of suspected hydroponic marijuana from a luggage. Pic/Mumbai Customs

Mumbai Customs on Wednesday said that its officers deputed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai have arrested a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur with hydroponic marijuana worth over Rs 12 crore.

It said that the officials recovered over 12 kilograms of suspected hydroponic marijuana from his luggage.

According to an official statement from the Mumbai Customs Zone-III, the seizure was made on the basis of specific intelligence. The passenger, who had flown in on Malaysia Airlines flight on September 3, 2025, was intercepted upon arrival.


During baggage examination, officers discovered 12.26 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, also known as high-grade marijuana, hidden inside a trolley bag checked in by the passenger. The estimated value of the narcotics is approximately Rs 12.26 crore in the illegal market, the officials said.

They said that the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigations are currently underway.

