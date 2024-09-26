Fearing for his son's safety, the victim quickly arranged the money despite having no funds in his bank account. He transferred Rs 60,000 through Western Union Money Transfer to an account at Punjab National Bank

Representational Image

Cyber fraudsters, using AI tools to impersonate UK police officers, duped a businessman from Dahisar out of Rs 60,000. The scammers threatened to arrest his son in a fabricated rape case and subsequently offered to hush up the matter in exchange for the money.

Fearing for his son's safety, the victim quickly arranged the money despite having no funds in his bank account. He transferred Rs 60,000 through Western Union Money Transfer to an account at Punjab National Bank.

The fraudsters continued to demand more money. Realising he had been scammed, the businessman rushed to the local police station and reported the incident to the duty officer.

Following instructions from senior officers, the police notified the cyber department, which swiftly froze the fraudsters' bank accounts. Although the money had already reached the account, the prompt action taken by the police ensured that the scammers were unable to withdraw or transfer the funds.

Complainant Praveen Patel resides in Dahisar with his family. His 28-year-old son works in London. Patel, who runs a tile business in Dahisar, received a WhatsApp call from an unknown international number at around 10 AM today. The caller inquired about his son, and when Patel mentioned that his son was in London, the caller introduced himself as a London police officer. He claimed that the London police had arrested four individuals in connection with a rape case and that the accused had mentioned Patel's son, who was now allegedly in police custody.

Terrified, Patel asked to speak with his son, but the caller refused. Instead, the caller demanded Rs 60,000 to settle the matter. When Patel agreed to pay, the caller provided a bank account and instructed him to transfer the money.

Speaking with mid-day Patel says, “I went to a money transfer centre and initially sent Rs 5,000. However, the caller continued to ask for more money and subsequently transferred Rs 20,000. In total, over five transactions, I transferred Rs 60,000 to the provided account, fearing for my son’s safety."

Finally, the caller allowed me to speak with someone he sounded exactly like my son, he was crying and speaking in Hindi, pleading for the money. When I asked to speak in Gujarati, the call was abruptly disconnected.



"Growing suspicious, I ignored the next dozen calls from the caller. I suddenly realized it was nighttime in London and my son would likely fall asleep. I asked my daughter to call my son's number, and when she did, my son's phone rang, confirming that he was indeed sleeping," he said.

The caller reached out again, I questioned why the "London police" officer was speaking Hindi. The caller responded by claiming that my son had informed them that his father did not understand English, so they had sought assistance from Indian police to communicate in Hindi, he added.

While my son was not picking up the phone, the scammers continued to demand more money. They asked for Rs1.5 lakh but eventually talked about settling the matter for Rs 75,000. While still on the phone with them, I went to Dahisar Police Station and handed the phone to the duty officer, PSI Swapnil Shinde talked to the caller and asked him to speak with a London police officer, but the caller immediately disconnected the call, he said.



He promptly informed the cyber cell officer, and Constable Shrikant Deshpande made some inquiries, confirming that the account to which I had transferred the money had been frozen. "It was at that moment I realized that I had been a victim of cyber fraud. I urge others to verify the authenticity of such calls before taking any action. You could be at risk of falling prey to cyber fraud.”

Peaking with mid-day PSI Swapnil Patil said, had spoken to the complaint son he is fine and fit the call was made by the cyber fraud using such tactics for duping people.

Spread cyber awareness during the Ganpati festival by putting up cyber awareness banners at various Pandal. On the instructions of senior officials, we continuously arrange cyber awareness programs and also urge people to stay alert through news said senior inspector Ashok Honmane Dahisar police station.