Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old woman, her maid tied in house, robbed of gold
HMPV outbreak: Maharashtra steps up alert for medical colleges and hospitals
Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain
Delivery executive held for replacing phone, delivering diary to customer
Western Railway now has its first 'All-Women Maintenance Team' in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Delivery executive held for replacing expensive phone delivering diary to customer in Goregaon

Mumbai: Delivery executive held for replacing expensive phone, delivering diary to customer in Goregaon

Updated on: 07 January,2025 09:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

After thorough questioning by police, the suspect admitted to replacing the mobile phone with a diary which the police later recovered from his custody

Mumbai: Delivery executive held for replacing expensive phone, delivering diary to customer in Goregaon

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Delivery executive held for replacing expensive phone, delivering diary to customer in Goregaon
x
00:00

The Bangur Nagar Police in north Mumbai's Goregaon have arrested a delivery executive working for an e-commerce website for allegedly removing a mobile phone from a parcel, replacing it with a diary, and delivering it to the customer, the police said on Tuesday.


The suspect was identified as Nikhil Sonar,19, said an official.


According to the police sources the complainant, a 33-year-old artist residing in the Malad area, had ordered an expensive mobile phone from an e-commerce website on December 27, 2024. He had made a payment of Rs 81,649 using his credit card. Two days later, the delivery executive arrived at his house with a parcel and upon checking the parcel, he found a diary and a sticker instead of the phone he had ordered.


"He immediately informed the e-commerce website about the matter, but they claimed that the parcel had been delivered properly," an official said.

The complainant then contacted the delivery executive who had come to deliver the phone but denied responsibility, stating that the parcel was meant for someone else. Meanwhile, an another delivery executive arrived later but refused to take the parcel back. He contacted customer service, and they confirmed that his parcel was marked as received and refused to issue a refund or replacement, the police said.

The complainant later reached out to the Bangur Nagar Police Station and filed a complaint in the matter last week.

“A team led by Senior Inspector Anil Thackeray, including Assistant Police Inspector Vivek Tambe, Sub-Inspector Rohan Patil, Tawde, Gowalkar, and others, began the investigation. Using technical information, the police detained Sonar. After thorough questioning, he admitted to replacing the mobile phone with a diary. They have recovered the mobile phone from his custody. Sonar was arrested and produced in court, where he was remanded in police custody,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

goregaon mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai police mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK