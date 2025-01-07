Mumbai: Delivery executive held for replacing expensive phone, delivering diary to customer in Goregaon

After thorough questioning by police, the suspect admitted to replacing the mobile phone with a diary which the police later recovered from his custody

The Bangur Nagar Police in north Mumbai's Goregaon have arrested a delivery executive working for an e-commerce website for allegedly removing a mobile phone from a parcel, replacing it with a diary, and delivering it to the customer, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Nikhil Sonar,19, said an official.

According to the police sources the complainant, a 33-year-old artist residing in the Malad area, had ordered an expensive mobile phone from an e-commerce website on December 27, 2024. He had made a payment of Rs 81,649 using his credit card. Two days later, the delivery executive arrived at his house with a parcel and upon checking the parcel, he found a diary and a sticker instead of the phone he had ordered.

"He immediately informed the e-commerce website about the matter, but they claimed that the parcel had been delivered properly," an official said.

The complainant then contacted the delivery executive who had come to deliver the phone but denied responsibility, stating that the parcel was meant for someone else. Meanwhile, an another delivery executive arrived later but refused to take the parcel back. He contacted customer service, and they confirmed that his parcel was marked as received and refused to issue a refund or replacement, the police said.

The complainant later reached out to the Bangur Nagar Police Station and filed a complaint in the matter last week.

“A team led by Senior Inspector Anil Thackeray, including Assistant Police Inspector Vivek Tambe, Sub-Inspector Rohan Patil, Tawde, Gowalkar, and others, began the investigation. Using technical information, the police detained Sonar. After thorough questioning, he admitted to replacing the mobile phone with a diary. They have recovered the mobile phone from his custody. Sonar was arrested and produced in court, where he was remanded in police custody,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.