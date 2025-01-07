The accused escaped from the spot after assaulting the woman by kicking her, said an official

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain x 00:00

A snatcher allegedly forced his way into a house in Malad East of north Mumbai and snatched a gold chain from a woman who was cooking in her kitchen, the police said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused escaped from the spot after assaulting the woman by kicking her, said an official.

According to the police sources, the incident occurred in the Santosh Nagar area on Monday evening. The 20-year-old victim was alone in her house, with the door left open, while she was busy cooking. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, who was passing by, noticed her alone, entered the house, snatched the gold chain from her neck, and kicked her badly before fleeing the scene. The gold chain weighed approximately 10 grams, with a current market value of around Rs 70,000.

“The matter was reported to the Dindoshi police by the complaint woman based on her complaint we have registered a case against an unknown accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect, said an official.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning potential witnesses to gather leads,” the officer from Dindoshi police station said.