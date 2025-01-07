Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old woman, her maid tied in house, robbed of gold
HMPV outbreak: Maharashtra steps up alert for medical colleges and hospitals
Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain
Delivery executive held for replacing phone, delivering diary to customer
Western Railway now has its first 'All-Women Maintenance Team' in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Snatcher walks into womans kitchen in Malad flees away with her gold chain

Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain

Updated on: 07 January,2025 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The accused escaped from the spot after assaulting the woman by kicking her, said an official

Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Snatcher walks into woman's kitchen in Malad, flees away with her gold chain
x
00:00

A snatcher allegedly forced his way into a house in Malad East of north Mumbai and snatched a gold chain from a woman who was cooking in her kitchen, the police said on Tuesday.


The accused escaped from the spot after assaulting the woman by kicking her, said an official.


According to the police sources, the incident occurred in the Santosh Nagar area on Monday evening. The 20-year-old victim was alone in her house, with the door left open, while she was busy cooking. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused, who was passing by, noticed her alone, entered the house, snatched the gold chain from her neck, and kicked her badly before fleeing the scene. The gold chain weighed approximately 10 grams, with a current market value of around Rs 70,000.


“The matter was reported to the Dindoshi police by the complaint woman based on her complaint we have registered a case against an unknown accused under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspect, said an official.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and questioning potential witnesses to gather leads,” the officer from Dindoshi police station said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK