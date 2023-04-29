Breaking News
Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested

Updated on: 29 April,2023 01:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

As part of a special anti-drug drive, the crime branch's unit six intercepted two persons, later identified as Hasan Sheikh (29) and Padma Patil (45), near Rang Sharda Hotel, the official said

Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai: Drugs worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized; man and woman arrested
The Mumbai crime branch on Saturday arrested a man and a woman in suburban Bandra and recovered MD, a banned synthetic drug, worth nearly Rs 7.5 lakh from them, a police official said.


As part of a special anti-drug drive, the crime branch's unit six intercepted two persons, later identified as Hasan Sheikh (29) and Padma Patil (45), near Rang Sharda Hotel, the official said.



During a search, they recovered 36 grams of MD from them, he said.


During a similar drive in Ghatkopar, the crime branch recovered charas worth nearly Rs 77,000 from one Abdul Sheikh (57) at Amrut Nagar locality, the official said.

The accused persons in both cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

