The woman, identified as Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi, was grievously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by the public but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor.

The deceased Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai: Drunk driver rams SUV into Malad woman killing her x 00:00

A 28-year-old woman was struck by a speeding SUV on September 3 in the western suburb of Malad while walking near a residential tower, officials said. The incident happened around 9.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, identified as Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi, was grievously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by the public but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor.

Sahana, who was a henna artist, was walking in front of the gate of Auris Tower when the SUV that was being driven recklessly struck her, officials added.

The SUV was vandalised by the angry mob/ Sourced Photo

The deceased woman lived in the SRA building across Auris Tower with her husband, younger brother and two children. Her husband worked as a fourth-class employee in BMC's solid waste management department on a contract basis.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was identified as Anuj Sinha (45). Sinha, a resident of Auris Tower, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding while entering the residential tower.

Sinha, along with others, had taken Sahana to hospital when she was pronounced dead.

Interior of the SUV was vandalised by the angry mob/ Sourced Photo

Speaking to mid-day, Sahana's nephew Liyakat Qazi said, "I approached the driver of the SUV to confront him. When I told him who I was, he abused me, asked me to leave and claimed he would be out on bail in a day. This led to an escalation after which the onlookers vandalised the SUV. The accused was drunk and aware of the danger of driving under the influence. The police must take strict action against him."