Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Drunk driver rams SUV into Malad woman killing her

Mumbai: Drunk driver rams SUV into Malad woman killing her

Updated on: 04 September,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The woman, identified as Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi, was grievously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by the public but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor.

Mumbai: Drunk driver rams SUV into Malad woman killing her

The deceased Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi/ Sourced Photo

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Drunk driver rams SUV into Malad woman killing her
x
00:00

A 28-year-old woman was struck by a speeding SUV on September 3 in the western suburb of Malad while walking near a residential tower, officials said. The incident happened around 9.30 pm.


The woman, identified as Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi, was grievously injured and rushed to a nearby hospital by the public but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor.



Sahana, who was a henna artist, was walking in front of the gate of Auris Tower when the SUV that was being driven recklessly struck her, officials added.


The SUV was vandalised by the angry mob/ Sourced PhotoThe SUV was vandalised by the angry mob/ Sourced Photo

The deceased woman lived in the SRA building across Auris Tower with her husband, younger brother and two children. Her husband worked as a fourth-class employee in BMC's solid waste management department on a contract basis.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV was identified as Anuj Sinha (45). Sinha, a resident of Auris Tower, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding while entering the residential tower.

Sinha, along with others, had taken Sahana to hospital when she was pronounced dead.

Interior of the SUV was vandalised by the angry mob/ Sourced PhotoInterior of the SUV was vandalised by the angry mob/ Sourced Photo

Speaking to mid-day, Sahana's nephew Liyakat Qazi said, "I approached the driver of the SUV to confront him. When I told him who I was, he abused me, asked me to leave and claimed he would be out on bail in a day. This led to an escalation after which the onlookers vandalised the SUV. The accused was drunk and aware of the danger of driving under the influence. The police must take strict action against him."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police malad Accident mumbai crime news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK