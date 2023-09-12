Breaking News
Mumbai: Duo arrested in vehicle break-in spree

Updated on: 12 September,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shera Chauhan, 39 and Sarfuddin Shaikh, 55. The accused on the run has been identified as Vinod Pawar, 35

Shera Chauhan and Sarfuddin Shaikh, the accused

Mumbai: Duo arrested in vehicle break-in spree
The MHB Colony police arrested two individuals with a history of theft on September 2. One other accused is on the run. The thieves would particularly target vehicles parked on the streets that had valuable items and electronic gadgets. They were especially active outside marriage halls, breaking into vehicles that were parked outside by smashing the windows.


The arrested individuals have been identified as Shera Chauhan, 39 and Sarfuddin Shaikh, 55. The accused on the run has been identified as Vinod Pawar, 35. 


Chauhan and Pawar, with prior criminal records, were wanted in connection with more than 50 similar theft cases that occurred over the past one and a half years in various areas, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Palghar. Shaikh has been a fugitive and was extradited for a period of two years from Zone 9 yet continued to live in the same jurisdiction, according to an official.


The police recovered cash, laptops, mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the accused. They  were able to solve 11 cases, and one of the recovered bikes had been stolen from the Reay Road area, a crime attributed to Chauhan and Pawar, according to an officer from the MHB Colony police.

Shaikh was apprehended from DN Nagar, while Chauhan was arrested from Kasara. Chauhan’s arrest proved challenging due to his association with a specific community that reportedly employed tactics such as throwing kerosene and chilli powder at the police team during their attempts to apprehend him.

Authorities had received information that Chauhan often visited Kasara, where his children were studying. Under the guidance of DCP Ajay Kumar Bansal and SI Kudalkar API Suryakant Pawar, the police set a trap and successfully nabbed  Chauhan.

Currently, the two suspects are in police custody, and one is on the run as confirmed by an officer. 

navi mumbai mira road bhayander palghar mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news maharashtra news

