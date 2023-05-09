Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises

Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested from her residence in Ulhasnagar by a team of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly blackmailing Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. She was released later

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani's premises in a money laundering case linked to an alleged betting racket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 cricket tournament in 2015, official sources said.

Anil Jaisinghani's daughter Aniksha Jaisinghani was arrested from her residence in Ulhasnagar by a team of the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly blackmailing Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis. She was released later.

ED has been conducting an investigation in the case and as part of the investigation, on Tuesday a team of ED officials reached the house of Anil Jaisinghani. Sources said the agency is searching his premises in Ulhasnagar, Thane and some premises in Mumbai. The money laundering case linked to alleged betting in IPL matches in 2015 pertains to unearthing of a racket and subsequent arrest of some bookies from a farmhouse in the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat by the ED.