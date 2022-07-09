Breaking News
Mumbai: Ex-Sena corporator, six others booked for abducting, assaulting 22-year-old man in Borivali

Updated on: 09 July,2022 05:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The police on Friday registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against former Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and six others

An offence has been registered against an ex-Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and six others for allegedly abducting and assaulting a 22-year-old man in a moving car in Borivali.

"The police on Friday registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against former Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre and six others," an official from MHB police station said.




The complainant Rahul Dhanuka claimed that he was on his way home when an SUV dashed his car on Friday. Four to five people alighted the vehicle, in which Mhatre was present, and they verbally abused and assaulted him, he said.


"Later when Dhanuka stepped out of his house to lodge a police complaint, another SUV reached his residential building and the accused started assaulting him," the official said.

The complainant has claimed that the accused abducted him in their car and kept assaulting him in the moving vehicle, he said, adding that one of the accused kept taking Mhatre's name during the attack.

"No arrests have been made in the case and further investigation is underway, and Mhatre has also lodged a complaint against Dhanuka," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

