Police have arrested five individuals for allegedly kidnapping a man and robbing him of Rs 50 lakh in cash by impersonating police officers. The accused also threatened to kill the victim in a staged encounter, officials said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The arrests were made from Pune, Satara and Thane within six hours of the case being registered at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in south Mumbai on Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in Bhuleshwar, where the victim was carrying a bag containing Rs 50 lakh. Four unidentified men, posing as police officers, stopped him, forcibly pushed him into a car, and kidnapped him, officials said, reported PTI.

"During the abduction, the accused brandished a knife and threatened to kill the victim if he raised an alarm," an official said.

The kidnappers drove him to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, where they snatched his bag containing the cash, removed the SIM card from his mobile phone, and threw him out of the vehicle. Before leaving, they warned him of an encounter if he was seen in the city again, reported PTI.

The victim later returned to south Mumbai and lodged a complaint at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station. A case of robbery and kidnapping was registered in the early hours of Sunday.

During the investigation, police gathered vehicle details and other crucial leads with the help of technical surveillance.

Mumbai Police coordinated with Pune Rural Police and intercepted two accused at Khed Shivapur Naka. Two more were apprehended on the Pune-Satara Highway near Satara, while the fifth suspect was arrested from Thane, reported PTI.

Police recovered Rs 39 lakh in cash, the sedan car used in the crime, and a knife from the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Fake cops trick real ex-cop, steal jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Nagpur

In another case, two men posing as police officers allegedly stole gold jewellery worth about Rs 1.5 lakh from a 75-year-old former cop in Nagpur on Sunday, an official said, reported PTI.

Dashrath Dhondabaji Barghat, a retired assistant sub-inspector of police, was targeted around 8.30 am near Venu Corner Hotel on Manewada Road, he said, reported PTI.

Claiming to be policemen, two persons approached Barghat and spun a tale about rising thefts in the area. "They advised Barghat to remove the gold chain and ring he was wearing. When he complied, they stole the jewellery and fled," the official said, reported PTI.

The Ajni police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation and launched a probe to track down the conmen, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)