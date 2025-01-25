Suspecting that something was seriously amiss, the parents coaxed the girl further until she finally told them about the assault

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Five-year-old girl sexually assaulted by neighbour x 00:00

A five-and-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a neighbour in the suburbs. The local police have arrested a 38-year-old man in this case.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the information received in the said case, the victim was studying at home along with her two other siblings on January 23 around 8.30 pm. It was then that the accused, who lived next door, came over and invited her to play at his home.

When the child refused, the accused lured her with chocolates and took her back home after a while. The parents, though, sensed something was wrong after the child wouldn’t stop crying.

Suspecting that something was seriously amiss, the parents coaxed the girl further until she finally told them about the assault.

A police officer said, “When the accused was questioned in this matter, he started arguing with the parents of the victim. He also said that if they wanted to complain, they could go ahead and take her for a medical examination as well”.

The family went to the police who registered an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. The accused also finally confessed to the assault.