Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case

Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case

Updated on: 25 December,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today

Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case
x
00:00

Four people have been arrested by the Chunnabhatti police after they allegedly opened fire in the Azad Nagar area. 


The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today. 


One person was killed and four, including a minor, were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire in Chunabhatti on Sunday.


The matter came to light on December 24 at 3.30 pm when the alleged perpetrators fired 15-16 rounds on Sunil Yerunkar (46) and four others.

Yerunkar and other injured including a minor had been shifted to Sion Hospital. However, he was declared to be brought dead by the doctors.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK