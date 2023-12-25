The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case x 00:00

Four people have been arrested by the Chunnabhatti police after they allegedly opened fire in the Azad Nagar area.

The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed and four, including a minor, were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire in Chunabhatti on Sunday.

The matter came to light on December 24 at 3.30 pm when the alleged perpetrators fired 15-16 rounds on Sunil Yerunkar (46) and four others.

Yerunkar and other injured including a minor had been shifted to Sion Hospital. However, he was declared to be brought dead by the doctors.