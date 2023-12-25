Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case

The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today
Representational Image
Four people have been arrested by the Chunnabhatti police after they allegedly opened fire in the Azad Nagar area.
The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today.
ADVERTISEMENT
One person was killed and four, including a minor, were injured when unidentified assailants opened fire in Chunabhatti on Sunday.
The matter came to light on December 24 at 3.30 pm when the alleged perpetrators fired 15-16 rounds on Sunil Yerunkar (46) and four others.
Yerunkar and other injured including a minor had been shifted to Sion Hospital. However, he was declared to be brought dead by the doctors.