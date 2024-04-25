Mumbai: Four arrested in drug-related activities, 300 grams heroin seized

In the last two years, the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, notably the Kandivali Unit, has apprehended over seven individuals linked to drug-related activities

Kandivali ANC unit apprehended four individuals

Roorkee taluka in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand has recently garnered attention due to the rampant distribution of drugs, such as heroin, nationwide, with Mumbai being a significant hotspot. A notable quantity of heroin is purportedly being smuggled from this region. In the last two years, the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell, notably the Kandivali Unit, has apprehended over seven individuals linked to drug-related activities.



In a recent incident, the Kandivali ANC unit apprehended four individuals and seized heroin weighing approximately 300 grams, valued at Rs 1.25 crore, from their possession. The accused, identified as Ajay Saroj (27), Zakir Ahamad (27), Shahrukh Shehzad (35), and Navshad Safdar (40), are residents of Roorkee Taluka.

Based on intelligence, the officers set up a trap and apprehended Navshad and Shahrukh from Shankar Mandir Lane in Kandivali on 20 April, seizing drugs. Following leads from them, they conducted a raid at a residence in Gopchar Pada, Virar, where they arrested Ajay and Zakir, confiscating approximately 300 grams of heroin worth about Rs 1.25 crore in total.



Further investigation uncovered that all the accused hail from Roorkee taluka in the Haridwar district of Uttarakhand and have been engaged in this illegal activity for years, although this marks their initial arrest in Mumbai.



Reports indicate the existence of a village named Shukrunda in Roorkee Taluka, from where three of the arrested individuals originate. Prior to this incident, Mumbai Police, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies from other states, have apprehended individuals in drug-related cases, with a notable proportion originating from Roorkee taluka and specific locales within it, including Shukrunda Village.

The modus operandi of these accused entails one of their associates renting a house in the city where they temporarily reside. Upon selling the drugs, they retreat, and another group assumes control of the rented property. Numerous individuals either arrive with drugs or procure them from Ratlam and Rajasthan upon reaching the area. Those transporting drugs to Mumbai operate on a commission basis, delivering the goods before returning via bus travel.

Recently, the Shahu Nagar police apprehended an individual with heroin drugs, who incidentally turned out to be the cousin brother of the arrested accused Navshad, the officer added.



The accused have been booked and arrested under various sections of the Narcotics Act, presented before the court, and subsequently remanded to police custody, the officer concluded.