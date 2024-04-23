Breaking News
Mumbai: Investment banker gets duped in share trading fraud

Updated on: 23 April,2024 09:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Victim despite being employed in an investment banking firm got lured by quick money promise through share trading

Representative image

Listen to this article
An executive employed with a multi-national investment banking company became a victim of investment fraud and lost Rs 31 lakh in the process. The Nayanagar police are investigating the case.


According to police sources, the man was at his home in Mira Road on January 20, when he received a WhatsApp message from a woman who enticed him with the promise of earning extra part-time income and making profits through investment in share trading. Deceived by the offer, the man agreed to invest. The accused woman sent him two different links via WhatsApp and instructed him to fill in his details.


 Upon completion of the process, he was added to various WhatsApp groups with numerous investors. The man proceeded to invest approximately R31 lakh through different transactions between January 20 and April 20. When he attempted to withdraw the profits, he was told to invest more money and was cautioned not to withdraw any funds until he reached R50 lakh in earnings.


 "Growing suspicious, the man began demanding his money back, but the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls and messages. Upon realizing that he had been deceived, he approached Nayanagar police station on April 20, as reported by an officer from the station. We have registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and IT Act and commenced our investigation," the officer said.

Rs 31 lakh

Sum lost by victim

A police officer, Nayanagar police station

