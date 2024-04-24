Breaking News
Mumbai: Altercation over housing leads to murder in Jogeshwari

Updated on: 24 April,2024 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The deceased, identified as Subodh Sawant, died in this altercation. Meghwadi Police arrested Deepak Sawant in connection with the case. 

A dispute over providing a home for rehabilitation resulted in the death of one brother at the hands of another in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai.


The deceased, identified as Subodh Sawant, died in this altercation. Meghwadi Police arrested Deepak Sawant in connection with the case. 


Subodh resided in a chawl in Jogeshwari East with his family, the chawl was slated for redevelopment. The home, registered under his mother's name, was to be replaced with a new one as part of the redevelopment; however, Subodh was opposed to the idea. This had caused frequent arguments with his family. 


On Tuesday, an argument between Deepak and Subodh escalated, resulting in Deepak striking Subodh on the head with a hard object. Subodh sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his wounds. Upon receiving the information, Meghwadi police swiftly arrived at the scene, registering a case and apprehending Deepak.

