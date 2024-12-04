Breaking News
Mumbai Crime News

Mumbai: Four chain-snatching incidents reported in 36 hours

Updated on: 04 December,2024 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The first incident was reported in Dindoshi, where two individuals on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 45-year-old woman near Sharda International School on Datta Mandir Road, Malad East

Four chain-snatching incidents were reported in Mumbai over the past 36 hours. Two occurred in the MIDC area, while one each was reported in Agripada and Dindoshi. The total value of the stolen items is estimated at approximately Rs 3.65 lakh.


The first incident was reported in Dindoshi, where two individuals on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 45-year-old woman near Sharda International School on Datta Mandir Road, Malad East.


The complainant, Geeta Pandey, a resident of Pushpak, was on a morning walk with her 71-year-old mother when the incident occurred. Around 6:30 am, the bike approached from behind, and the pillion rider allegedly grabbed the gold chain, valued at approximately ₹55,000, from her neck before fleeing the scene.  


Geeta Pandey promptly reported the incident to the Dindoshi police, who had registered a case against the unknown suspects and initiated an investigation.

The second incident occurred on the road from Powai to Jogeshwari, near the Kalpataru Tower. Nilam Kurutdkar, a 55-year-old resident of Kuperkar Chawl in Jogeshwari East, was heading to work on walking when two individuals on a motorcycle approached from behind. They snatched her gold chain and "mangalsutra", causing her to sustain injuries in the process. The accused fled the scene immediately. Kurutdkar reported the incident to the MIDC police station, where a complaint was registered.  

The third incident also took place within the jurisdiction of the MIDC police station later that evening, around 8:50 pm Rekha Sharma, a 42-year-old resident of Shanti Nagar, Andheri East, was heading home when two motorcycle-borne individuals snatched her gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 1.17 lakh, near the Onida company gate. She shouted for help, but the accused escaped before anyone could react. Sharma subsequently filed a complaint at the MIDC police station.

The fourth chain-snatching incident occurred near S bridge.

The victim  60-year-old Anjali Kandalkar, a resident of Chameliwadi Byculla, had just helped her sister and daughter into a taxi near the "S" bridge and was walking home when the incident happened.  

Two individuals on a motorcycle approached from behind and forcibly snatched her gold chain, valued at approximately Rs 98,000, before fleeing the scene.

The incident took place at around 4:34 pm, Kandalkar reported the incident to the Agripada police station.  

"We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and are actively searching for the accused," said an officer from the Agripada police station.

There have been 11 chain-snatching incidents reported in Mumbai city during the month of December.

November 29
Borivali

November 27 and 16 
Andheri  

November 26
Kurla (detected)

November 24
MHB

November 22 
Charkop (detected)

November 18
Samta Nagar

November 8
Ville Parle

November 7
Nagpada 

November 6
Kandivali (detected)

November 6
Antop Hill

