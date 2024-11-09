He found pictures and videos of his mother and her alleged boyfriend on her phone while playing mobile games

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fourteen-year-old slits mom’s throat x 00:00

A woman got seriously injured after her 14-year-old son slit her throat using a knife. After the incident, she was rushed to Sion Hospital where her condition is said to be critical. The police said the teenager found obscene videos and photos of his mother with her alleged boyfriend on the phone. In this matter, the Chunabhatti police has registered an FIR and started investigation.

The teenager is studying in Standard 9. The police has detained him and sent him to the children’s remand home in Dongri.

According to a police official, the incident occurred on Friday night at 11.30 pm. The boy was at home with her mother and his father was at work. The teenager was playing video games in his mother’s mobile phone when he found intimate videos and photos of his mother and her alleged boyfriend.

A police officer said, “The teen got angry and he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his mother. The neighbour rushed to save the woman and informed Chunabhatti Police. They also rushed her to Sion hospital where she was admitted. Her condition is critical.”

He also added, “The teenager revealed the incident to the cops.”