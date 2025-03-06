Breaking News
Updated on: 06 March,2025 11:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The police said that they would record her statement to find out the reason behind her step. Representational Pic/File

A college girl was on Thursday rescued after a woman raised an alarm as she attempted to harm self at CSMT station in south Mumbai, the officials said.


They said that the girl attempted to harm herself at CSMT station on Thursday afternoon and was quickly saved and moved to the nearby St. George Hospital by the government railway police on duty, where she is now recuperating.


The officials said that the incident came to light after women around her shouted and called for help. Police officials said the incident occurred at 12:50 pm, and the girl, a resident of Thane district in Maharashtra, is now out of danger.


The police said that they would record her statement to find out the reason and further take her for counselling.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai trains Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus south mumbai

