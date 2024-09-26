The complainant, a fruit vendor, reported that his son attends private tutoring at a location in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon; two days ago, during a regular session, the incident occurred

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: Goregaon tutor allegedly assaults class 10 student for mistakes in science answers x 00:00

A private tutor in Goregaon has been booked by the police for allegedly beating a 10th-grade student with a cane out of frustration over incorrect answers to science questions. The Goregaon police have registered a case under Section 118(1) of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act (BNS) and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, following the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, a fruit vendor, reported that his son attends private tutoring at a location in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon. Two days ago, during a regular session, the incident occurred. The complainant’s nephew informed him that his son was crying after being beaten by the tutor for not studying.

Upon receiving the news, the complainant rushed to the tuition center and found his son in tears. When asked, the boy revealed that the tutor had hit him with a cane because he couldn’t answer certain science questions. The beating caused injuries to the boy’s hand and neck.

When the complainant confronted the tutor, the teacher allegedly responded rudely. The complainant then approached the Goregaon police station, where a case was promptly registered against the tutor. Further investigation is currently underway.