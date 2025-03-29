Mumbai: Gym brawl over triceps rope leaves man injured in Goregaon

The 25-year-old victim, identified as Gaurav Mishra, an architect by profession, was allegedly bashed up by three people inside the Youmania Fitness gym in Goregaon East on March 25

CCTV grab from inside the gym shows the brawl taking place

A dispute over exercise equipment for triceps at a gym in Goregaon East escalated into violence, leading to one person being badly injured after he was beaten up by three other gym members. The 25-year-old victim, identified as Gaurav Mishra, an architect by profession, was allegedly bashed up by three people inside the Youmania Fitness gym in Goregaon East on March 25. The accused were booked by the Vanrai police and have been identified as Raj Mutthu, Love Shinde, and Kartik Ameen.

According to the police, on the day of the incident, while preparing for his triceps exercise, Mutthu, who was lying on a bench near the triceps machine doing chest push-ups, asked Mishra to hand over the rope. When Mishra refused, Mutthu began abusing him and then assaulted him. His two friends, Love Shinde and Kartik Ameen, joined in and attacked Mishra. Mutthu then struck Mishra on the head with a rod. He sustained multiple injuries and several stitches on his head.

The 25-year-old gym trainer intervened and saved Mishra, who was subsequently taken to a hospital. Mishra said, “I found the rod they used to attack me and handed it over to the police. Surprisingly, when the police requested the addresses of the accused from the centre, they were told that no such information was available. Does this mean the centre allows access without verifying any IDs?” Mishra said.

“When I went to the police station to file a complaint, my health began to deteriorate. I started feeling dizzy, and my family had to admit me to the hospital," Mishra said. “Additionally, the FIR does not include all the sections that should have been applied. The section for attempt to murder should also be included against them,” Mishra said. “An FIR has been registered at Vanrai police station under the relevant sections of the BNS. We have summoned the accused and issued a notice,” said senior inspector Raju Mane.