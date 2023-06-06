Mumbai: History-sheeter arrested for demanding money from hotel owner

Ganga Kunchikurve, against whom several criminal cases have been registered, and his two associates visited the hotel last Friday carrying sharp weapons and allegedly asked for Rs 2 lakh in cash from the manager

Police in Mumbai on Tuesday said that a 30-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 lakh from a hotel-owner in suburban Dahisar, reported PTI.

They also demanded free alcohol and threatened the manager when he refused.

After the manager lodged a complaint, police arrested Kunchikurve on Monday while the other two men were absconding, the official said.

A case of extortion under Indian Penal Code section 387 and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act was registered against them. Kunchikurve had been arrested in a murder case in the past and was facing at least nine cases, the police official said.

In another case, In May 2023, a 45-year-old man, affiliated with a political party, was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly trying to extort money from a landlord for not approaching authorities against his "illegal" garage. The accused is the South Mumbai president of the Uttar Pradesh-based party. He is wanted in two more cases, including threatening to kill a Mumbai civic officer and trying to extort money from a jeweller. The party functionary had allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh as "protection money" from one of the complainants and a monthly payment of Rs 15,000 for not approaching authorities against his "illegal" garage in south Mumbai.

In a separate case, in November last year, police arrested a person and his accomplice for extorting Rs 52.41 lakh from a Navi Mumbai medical shop owner, on the pretext of helping him. The Navi Mumbai police also booked two other accomplices who are on the run. The accused threatened the chemist from April 2021 to November 19 this year, when they were caught red-handed while accepting money.

(With inputs from PTI)