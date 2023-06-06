Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Woman found dead in Bhiwandi lake

Thane: Woman found dead in Bhiwandi lake

Updated on: 06 June,2023 11:10 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the police, some of the passers-by spotted the body in Varhala lake on Monday and later alerted the police

Thane: Woman found dead in Bhiwandi lake

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Woman found dead in Bhiwandi lake
x
00:00

The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a lake in Bhiwandi.


According to the police, some of the passers-by spotted the body in Varhala lake on Monday and later alerted the police.


The local firemen and police rushed to the spot.


The local fishermen fished out the body of the unidentified woman, clad in a green saree and believed to be around 50 years' old.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

According to the police, they have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it.

(with inputs from PTI)

Does exercising regularly help you manage your mental health?
mumbai mumbai news thane bhiwandi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK