Thane: Woman found dead in Bhiwandi lake

The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a lake in Bhiwandi.

According to the police, some of the passers-by spotted the body in Varhala lake on Monday and later alerted the police.

The local firemen and police rushed to the spot.

The local fishermen fished out the body of the unidentified woman, clad in a green saree and believed to be around 50 years' old.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

According to the police, they have registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it.

