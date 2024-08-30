The deceased, as per the CCTV footage, spotted the accused trying to enter the residential society and promptly got in his way and pulled him away. Agitated by this, the accused began to hit him and smashed his head multiple times on the floor.

Deceased Shivaji Barve/ Rajesh Gupta

A 60-year-old security supervisor of a residential society was brutally beaten and killed by an inebriated gym trainer. The gym trainer, who could not even walk straight, tried entering the Bhandup society. When the supervisor stopped the gym trainer, in the heat of the moment, the trainer killed him. Bhandup police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

The security guards' supervisor, identified as Shivaji Dattu Barve (60), has been working at Dreams Society for the last five years and resides in Bhandup. The Gym trainer was identified as Vishal Eknath Gawde (35), who is also a resident of Bhandup. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras of the society

According to the police officials, the incident occurred on the night of August 27; Barve was speaking to the security guards around 10 pm regarding their work for the night when the accused arrived outside the residential society in an intoxicated state.

The deceased, as per the CCTV footage, spotted the accused trying to enter the residential society and promptly got in his way and pulled him away. Agitated by Barve's move, he began to hit him and smashed his head multiple times on the floor. Meanwhile, the security guards and others nearby rushed to save Barve and immediately caught the accused and also informed the police about the incident.

Supervisor Barve, who was previously injured, asked his son to pick him up and take him to the hospital.

Speaking to mid-day, Shivaji Barve's son Nilesh (27) said, "My father called and told me that he is injured and I rushed to the society to check and I found my father was bleeding from the head. I rushed my father to the local hospital and later shifted him to KEM hospital where doctors told me they had to perform surgery due to serious injuries. He, however, died before the surgery could be performed."

Nilesh further added that the accused, who was earlier released on bail, was arrested again following his father's demise.

"My father had to work at the age of 60 as a security guard because our financial situation is not good. The accused should receive the strictest punishment for killing my father," Nilesh said.