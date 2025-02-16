Unemployed man smashes three-month-old daughter to the ground during domestic dispute; cops arrest him for murder; the arrested man has been identified as Parvez Siddiqui, 33, a resident of LIG Colony, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla

Siddiqui lived in a joint family with his parents, two brothers, his wife, and three daughters. Representation pic/iStock

A father killed his three-month-old daughter by throwing her to the ground during a domestic dispute in Kurla. Following a complaint from the mother, the police arrested the accused father and registered a case under murder-related charges.

The arrested man has been identified as Parvez Siddiqui, 33, a resident of LIG Colony, Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla. The couple frequently quarrelled due to Siddiqui’s unemployment.

According to police sources, the crime occurred on Saturday afternoon when an argument between the couple escalated. In a fit of rage, Siddiqui not only assaulted his wife but also snatched their infant daughter, Afiya, from her arms and threw her to the ground, leading to the child’s death.

Siddiqui lived in a joint family with his parents, two younger brothers, his wife, and three daughters: Afiya (three months old, deceased), a five-year-old, and a two-year-old. While his younger brothers worked in a pharmaceutical company, Siddiqui was unemployed and depended on their earnings to sustain the household.

“At the time of the incident, Siddiqui’s parents were in the hall, while his wife was in the bedroom trying to feed their elder daughter. When the child refused to eat, Saba lightly slapped her on the head.

Seeing this, Siddiqui became furious. He dragged Saba inside the house, assaulted her, and, in a fit of anger, snatched Afiya from her arms and threw her onto the ground in front of his parents. He then fled the house.

His mother immediately called her younger son and informed him about the incident. The family rushed the injured infant to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” an officer said.

Based on Saba’s complaint, the VB Marg Police registered a case under Sections 103(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested Siddiqui at night, an officer from Kurla police station confirmed.

