Accused is already in custody on charges of rape. Representation pic

The Mulund police have filed a case of abetment to suicide after a 27-year-old man reportedly died by suicide on December 26. The incident came to light after the police received information about a body found near LBS Marg.

“We reached the spot and found the individual unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as a 27-year-old resident of Sion,” said Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Chavan from the Mulund police station.

A suicide note was found with the deceased, prompting the police to charge another 27-year-old man with abetment to suicide.

“The note claims that the accused had named the deceased in a criminal case, which may have led him to take this extreme step,” Chavan said.

According to the police, the accused was already in custody on charges of rape in a case registered by the Wadala TT police. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly invited women to hotel rooms, blackmailed them, and used the deceased’s documents to book the rooms.

Suicide helplines

Samaritans Mumbai

84229-84527

between 10 am and 4 pm (Monday to Friday)

Connecting every

life counts NGO

9922004305

9922001122

daily from 10 am to 8 pm

1 Life (24x7)

7893078930