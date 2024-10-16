Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man accused of sexual abuse ends life amidst arrest fears

Updated on: 16 October,2024 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

A man, who was allegedly booked for sexually abusing his girlfriend's daughter under charges of rape and the POCSO Act, committed suicide by hanging on Sunday morning, reportedly due to the fear of his impending arrest.


According to sources, the accused had been absconding after being accused of sexually abusing his girlfriend's daughter. On Sunday morning, he arrived at his girlfriend's house, but she alerted the police.


When the police arrived to take him into custody, the accused locked himself inside a room and hanged himself, allegedly due to the fear of arrest.


The Malvani police have registered an ADR and are conducting a further investigation.

