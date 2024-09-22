The matter came to light when the Indian Navy officer, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, 36, approached the police station to register an FIR after realising that he had been duped

Representation Pic

The South Cyber Cell arrested a 36-year-old man who allegedly cheated an Indian Navy officer of Rs 22.97 lakh. The police will be initiating a process to freeze the bank account to which the complainant’s money was transferred. The suspect has been identified as Maman Munshi.

The matter came to light when the Indian Navy officer, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, 36, approached the police station to register an FIR after realising that he had been duped. The police booked unknown people under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

According to the FIR, the victim had received WhatsApp messages from people who introduced themselves as Avinash Sharma, Karan Modi and Akshata. “From May to August 2024, the trio messaged him and said they work with UBS Securities, assuring him huge profits if he invested in stock trading,” said a police officer.

He then received a link on WhatsApp telling him to invest in stocks through an app. “He invested Rs 22.97 lakh via the app. Initially he saw profit on his investments but later realised that he had been duped,” the police said.

The police traced the bank account to which the money had been transferred. “It belonged to a person identified as Shoaib Anthony. It was later revealed that Munshi was using the bank account, which led to his arrest,” the police officer said.