The murder case came to light on Sunday when some people in the neighbourhood went to collect maintenance charges from the accused and noticed a foul smell emanating from his house in Sethwadi locality of Dharavi, an official from Shahu Nagar police said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man beats neighbour to death, conceals body at home; held x 00:00

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour, then covered his body in a bedsheet and concealed it in his house in Dharavi area of central Mumbai, the police said on Monday, reported the PTI on Monday.

According to the PTI, the murder case came to light on Sunday when some people in the neighbourhood went to collect maintenance charges from the accused and noticed a foul smell emanating from his house in Sethwadi locality of Dharavi, an official from Shahu Nagar police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police were subsequently informed and the victim's decomposed body was found covered in a bedsheet in the accused's house, he said.

A probe revealed that the accused had invited the victim to his house for a drink on Friday night and allegedly attacked him following an argument and killed him on the spot, the official told the PTI.

The accused took the victim's mobile phone and watch and kept his body in his room, he said.

The accused roamed around casually in the neighbourhood since the crime, before the police laid a trap and nabbed him, the police official said.

The accused, who worked as a food delivery agent, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane district of Maharashtra, a 39-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The victim was stabbed by the accused in Kalyan town of the district on Sunday night, an official told the PTI.

The deceased man's body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he said.

The accused is a history-sheeter with a number of cases to his name, the official added.

In an another murder case in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday said that a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing a minor girl to death from a abandoned high-rise building in Navi Mumbai, according to the PTI.

The NRI police have arrested the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place on June 8, an official told the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)