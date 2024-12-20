The Samta Nagar Police in Kandivli has registered a case and are further investigating the matter, an official said

The Samta Nagar Police in Mumbai have booked five people for allegedly duping a 35-year-old grocery shop owner of Rs 50 lakh under the pretext of doubling his money through black magic, the police said.

The incident occurred on December 18, and the police are now investigating the matter, an official said.

According to police sources, the complainant, who owns a grocery shop in Kandivli East in north Mumbai, was initially approached by a customer who visited his shop. During the interaction, the customer introduced the idea of someone capable of doubling money using black magic. Although the complainant was initially skeptical, the customer persisted and suggested a demonstration to prove the claim's legitimacy.

Sources added that in October, the complainant was taken to a flat in Goregaon, where five individuals were present. As part of the demonstration, he was asked to place Rs 100 in a book and sit quietly. The accused performed a ritual involving “Puja”, mantras, and tricks, making it appear as though the money had doubled. It convinced the complainant of the scheme's authenticity.

They said that the victim was tempted by the promise of quick wealth and arranged Rs 50 lakh of which Rs 30 lakh was from his business and Rs 20 lakh borrowed from relatives and friends. He contacted the accused to proceed with the idea to get quick money. Upon arriving at a designated location in Gavde Compound in Damunagar area of Kandivli, the complainant was instructed to turn off his mobile phone.

Official sources further stated that the group, led by a "Baba," claimed that a special puja needed to be performed to double the money. During the ritual, they gave the complainant 'prasad' which was actually laced with intoxicating drugs and after consuming it, the complainant fell unconscious. Seizing the opportunity, the five accused fled with Rs 50 lakh on December, 18.

The complainant regained consciousness in a hospital on December 19. Confused, he asked the nurse about his whereabouts and how he had arrived there. The nurse informed him that his relatives had brought him in. Realising that he had been duped, the complainant narrated the incident to his younger brother, who advised him to report the matter to the police, the police said.

On the complaint, the Samta Nagar Police registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

“We have launched an investigation to apprehend the culprits,” said an officer.