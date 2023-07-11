Breaking News
Mahayuti will get more than 200 MLAs and 45 MPs in the upcoming elections'
Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi
Mumbai Crime: 50-year-old man held for duping senior citizen on street
Chhagan Bhujbal, Munde receive death threat, 24-year-old caller held from Mahad
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 14 new cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting 7 year old girl

Mumbai: Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

Mumbai: Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Representational picture

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
x
00:00

A court in Mumbai sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, PTI reported.


Special judge Nazera Shaikh found the accused guilty of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.


According to the prosecution, the incident took place in January 2020, when the victim was returning home after purchasing biscuits from a nearby shop and the accused who lived in the same neighbourhood, pulled her into his house.


He then sexually assaulted the victim, who informed her mother about the assault on returning home.

Also read: BREAKING: 70-year-old woman dies after a tree falls on her in Malad

A complaint was later registered at Vakola police station.

The court relied on the testimony of the victim and her mother, and the medical reports while convicting the accused. (PTI)

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK