The RCF police on Sunday arrested the accused for the incident that took place on May 13, a Mumbai police official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man held for allegedly raping 38-year-old woman x 00:00

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and having unnatural sex with her in the eastern suburb of Chembur in Mumbai, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The RCF police on Sunday arrested the accused for the incident that took place on May 13, an official said, as per the PTI.

The accused and the 38-year-old victim, who is a teacher, were acquainted with each other, he said.

On the day of the incident, the accused entered the victim's house on the pretext of talking to her about financing her tuition classes and asked her to accompany him to Navi Mumbai, the official said.

When the victim refused, the accused allegedly raped her and had unnatural sex with her before fleeing the spot, he said.

The woman was traumatised by the attack and approached the police four days later, the official said.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he added.

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede alleges death threats, submits letter to Mumbai police

Meanwhile, in an another case in Thane, A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping his sister's 14-year-old friend in 2018, observing he literally ruined the victim's life for his lust, according to the PTI.

District and Additional Sessions Judge (Kalyan) PR Ashturkar, hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the minor girl has gone through a "hellish experience of her life" due to the gruesome act of the 24-year-old brother of her friend, the PTI reported.

"The accused took plea of love relationship. If at all it is accepted, that does not necessarily give him license to commit rape, that too on a minor," the court said in the order issued on May 18, a copy of which was made available on Monday.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on the accused, a resident of Dombivli area in Thane, according to the PTI.

The prosecution told the court that the victim and the accused resided in the same locality. The victim was the classmate of the accused's sister.

On March 16, 2018, the accused met the victim on a road and took her to his home saying said his sister wanted to meet her.

When they reached his home, the accused locked the door from inside and raped the victim. He also warned her of dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone, the prosecution said. The girl later informed about the offence to her mother following which a police complaint was filed. The accused was arrested, and has been in jail since then.

(with PTI Inputs)