The bank had received an email stating that as many as five accounts were found to be allegedly involved in cyber frauds and one of them was opened by the suspect, an official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Man held for committing fraud after opening 35 bank accounts, held x 00:00

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly committing a fraud through one of the 35 accounts he opened in a single branch of a bank in Mumbai, officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crime came to light at the Kurla branch of the bank, a police official said, adding that the accused, identified as Amir Feroz Maniyar, is a resident of Karjat in Raigad district in Maharashtra.

"Maniyar used to frequently visit the bank with different people and sit there idly. Once, the bank manager asked him why he always comes there with different people. He said he helps others to open bank accounts. He also said that he runs an import-export business and has helped 10 of his relatives to open accounts in the bank," he said, according to the PTI.

The manager then asked him to provide the details of such accounts in writing, which he did. On Tuesday, the bank received an email stating that five of its accounts were found involved in cyber frauds and one of them was opened by Maniyar, he said.

"The bank authorities then asked Maniyar to visit the branch. When he came there the next day, he was confronted over the cyber fraud being done from the account, he failed to give a satisfactory answer. After that, the bank manager informed the police and Maniyar was arrested," he said.

During the probe, the police found that Maniyar had opened as many as 35 accounts at the bank. They suspect it to be a big racket, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Investment firm owner booked for cheating 2 persons of Rs 1.39 crore

Police have registered a case against an investment firm owner in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating two persons of Rs 1.39 crore by luring them to invest money in share market for better returns, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The victims invested Rs 1.64 crore through his company in two years till June 2024, hoping to get good returns, the official from Mumbra police station said.

However, the accused did not invest the money in the share market and instead misappropriated it.

He later refunded only Rs 24.9 lakh to the victims, who subsequently filed a police complaint, the official said.

The police on Sunday registered an FIR against the investment firm owner under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by businessman) of the Indian Penal Code, he added, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)