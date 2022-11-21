Mumbai: Man held for molesting, assaulting teen girl in her home

The man entered the home of the 13-year-old victim when her parents were away, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Chunabhatti area of Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The man entered the home of the 13-year-old victim when her parents were away, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her, a Chunabhatti police official said.

"The victim and the accused live in the same area. She narrated the incident to her parents, who filed a complaint. He was held on Sunday," he added.

The man has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as section 8 (sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

