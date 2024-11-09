Breaking News
Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter

Updated on: 10 November,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

It has been alleged that the accused raped the victim, and before strangulating her, he inserted a rolling pin (belan) in her private parts

Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter

In a tragic incident in Mankhurd on Thursday, a 25-year-old man allegedly raped and strangled his two-and-a-half-year-old step-daughter.


It has been alleged that the accused raped the victim, and before strangulating her, he inserted a rolling pin (belan) in her private parts. 


The Mankhurd police have arrested the accused under various charges of BNS and POCSO Act. According to the police, the complainant is the mother, a 25-year-old woman who conceived the daughter in her first marriage; this was her second marriage with the accused. The couple often quarrelled and allegedly the accused thought that the step-daughter was the reason for their fights. 


The complaint worked as a housemaid and returned home at around 9.30 pm on Thursday evening. The accused was hence alone in the house with the victim. DCP Navnath Dhavle of Zone VI confirmed the incident, and said, “We arrested the accused last night.”

mankhurd mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

