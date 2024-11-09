Mumbai: Man rapes, strangles 2-year-old step-daughter

It has been alleged that the accused raped the victim, and before strangulating her, he inserted a rolling pin (belan) in her private parts

Representational pic

In a tragic incident in Mankhurd on Thursday, a 25-year-old man allegedly raped and strangled his two-and-a-half-year-old step-daughter.

The Mankhurd police have arrested the accused under various charges of BNS and POCSO Act. According to the police, the complainant is the mother, a 25-year-old woman who conceived the daughter in her first marriage; this was her second marriage with the accused. The couple often quarrelled and allegedly the accused thought that the step-daughter was the reason for their fights.

The complaint worked as a housemaid and returned home at around 9.30 pm on Thursday evening. The accused was hence alone in the house with the victim. DCP Navnath Dhavle of Zone VI confirmed the incident, and said, “We arrested the accused last night.”