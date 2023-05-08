Breaking News
Mumbai: Man stabs, injures girlfriend for talking to another man in Kalina

Updated on: 08 May,2023 07:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The incident took place on Air India road in Kalina in the early hours of Sunday, an official from Vakola police station said

Representational Pic. iStock

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed and injured by her boyfriend for talking to another man in suburban Kalina here, police said on Monday.


The incident took place on Air India road in Kalina in the early hours of Sunday, an official from Vakola police station said.




The victim, who is an event manager, had partied with her friends and was talking to them on the side of the road when the accused arrived there and started assaulting her, he said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Senior citizen strangled to death by caretaker

The accused whipped out a small knife attached to a keychain and proceeded to stab her and also attacked one of her friends who tried to intervene, the official said.

The accused threatened the victim's friends at knifepoint and fled the scene after the attack, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Mumbra in neighbouring Thane district, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai police maharashtra

