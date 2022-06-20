Mumbai: Man stabs wife to death in Chembur after being suspicious about her character

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 05:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Representation Pic


The Tilaknagar police arrested a 40-year-old man and his associate for allegedly killing the former's wife on suspicion over her character, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Satish Zaavle and his associate Swapnil Pawar were held on Sunday night for the killing that took place in Chembur's MG Road area, the Tilaknagar police station official said.




"Zaavle and Pawar were allegedly involved in the murder of Deepali, a beautician by profession. She was stabbed multiple times on Sunday evening and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission, the police said


mumbai mumbai police chembur mumbai crime news

