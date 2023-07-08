Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after thrashing by duo, one held

The deceased, a labourer died at a civic hospital in Mumbai on Friday, the police said

A 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries, a week after he was allegedly thrashed by a chicken shop owner and his colleague in Kalina in Mumbai, police said on Saturday, according to the PTI.

Police arrested one of the two men involved in the attack last week.

According to police, the labourer had asked the shopkeeper to hire him for daily wage work on the day of the incident but an argument ensued between them.

The chicken seller attacked the labourer with a bamboo stick joined by his colleague, an official told the PTI on Saturday.

The labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital and later to Sion Hospital where he died during treatment.

Police had registered a case under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They are investigating how many persons were involved in the incident.

A call on adding section 302 of IPC for murder will be taken after the investigation.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Nashik, a 'female' tantrik (occultist) was on Friday stabbed to death allegedly by one of her followers apparently after she failed to provide proper solutions to his personal problems in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said, the PTI reported on Friday.

The accused, Nikesh Dadaji Pawar (41), a resident of Nashik Road, has been detained.

The victim, Janabai Bhivaji Barde (45), a resident of Shinde village, claimed to have blessings of a deity. As a result, she commanded a following as many people used to come to her to get solutions to their personal and domestic problems, they said.

Alleged attacker Pawar was one of her supporters and he came to her residence in the afternoon to seek solutions to his problems. However, he did not get proper solutions, which enraged him and he stabbed the woman with a knife, killing her on the spot, said the police.

The attacker fled the spot, but was later detained, they added.

A case of murder was registered at the Nashik Road police station and further investigation was on.

