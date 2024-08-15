Mumbai: MD worth Rs 2 lakh found inside car

While the police arrested the driver, Mohammad Kalim Salim Chowdhary, the other two fled when they saw the nakabandi

The Navghar police on Wednesday afternoon apprehended a 27-year-old man in possession of mephedrone worth Rs 2.07 lakh. The matter came to light when a team patrolling the streets ahead of Independence Day came across a blue Maruti Suzuki Baleno which had three occupants.

A police officer said, after the police stopped the vehicle, 2.29 kg of mephedrone was found inside it. “We found the car near Airoli bridge and the trio was travelling from Kalyan to Navi Mumbai,” he said. “The accused confessed that they had planned to sell the drugs across the city,” said the officer.

While the police arrested the driver, Mohammad Kalim Salim Chowdhary, the other two fled when they saw the nakabandi. The cops have launched a manhunt. “We are finding out from where they procured the drugs and where they were going to sell them,” the officer said.

The police are also looking into whether any of the accused have a criminal record.

The narcotics and car were seized while Chowdhary and the other two have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.