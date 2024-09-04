Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical test confirms SUV driver was drunk

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The police arrested Anuj Sinha on Wednesday whose alleged reckless driving resulted in the death of a 28-year-old woman

Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi, the victim

A day after a recklessly driven SUV struck a 28-year-old woman at Malad resulting in her death, the medical examination of the vehicle’s driver revealed that he was drunk at the time of the incident. The driver, identified as Anuj Sinha, 45, was arrested by Malad police on Wednesday and was subjected to medical examination.


“We have arrested Sinha under various sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on Wednesday. His medical examination has confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol,” said a police officer from Malad police station. Owing to the medical examination results, the police have included sections related to drunk and drive against Sinha, the police officer said. According to a police official, Sinha was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody.



The car that was vandalised by locals after the accident
The victim, identified as Sahana Javed Iqbal Qazi, a mother of two, was hit by a speeding SUV on September 3 in the western suburb of Malad while walking near a residential tower, officials said. The incident happened around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. The incident happened when Sahana, who was a henna artist, was walking in front of the gate of Auris Tower when the SUV that was being driven recklessly by Sinha allegedly struck her, officials said.

Sinha is a resident of Auris Tower and was driving his Ford Endeavour home under the influence of alcohol. While the victim resided in the SRA building across Auris Tower with her husband, younger brother and two children. Her husband worked as a class four employee in BMC's solid waste management department on a contract basis. According to sources, Sinha allegedly rammed the vehicle into the woman when he took a sharp turn to enter the building premises. Sinha, along with others, had taken Sahana to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

