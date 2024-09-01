The complainant Prateek Rawat, on Friday, had gone to the coffee shop in Solitaire Building on Link Road with his friends.

A Malad-based lounge and hotel is in a soup after a 25-year-old man found a cockroach in his coffee. A case has been registered in the matter and Mumbai Police have also begun a probe against the establishment.

The complainant Prateek Rawat, on Friday, had gone to the coffee shop in Solitaire Building on Link Road with his friends. After some time, the waiter brought their orders. Rawat, who had sent the coffee back for more sweetener to be added, said that while drinking coffee he spotted some residue in the glass. Upon looking closely, he realised it was a cockroach.

The complainant took a picture of the cockroach and called the waiter and informed him about the same. Soon after, the owner of the coffee shop approached the complainant and took him to the kitchen showing the station where coffee is brewed.

Following the incident, he rushed to Malad Police Station and filed a complaint.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and booked the lounge manager, waiter and other related persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," an officer said and added that further probe is underway.