Breaking News
Oil marketing companies increase price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 39
Shivaji Maharaj statue incident: MVA leaders gather at Hutatma Chowk, will hold protest march till Gateway of India
Man finds maggot-infested bodies of parents, sister in Maharashtra
Mumbai lakes have 96.84 per cent useful water content: BMC
Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in city and suburbs
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai resident files plaint against Malad cafe after finding cockroach in coffee

Mumbai resident files plaint against Malad cafe after finding cockroach in coffee

Updated on: 01 September,2024 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The complainant Prateek Rawat, on Friday, had gone to the coffee shop in Solitaire Building on Link Road with his friends.

Mumbai resident files plaint against Malad cafe after finding cockroach in coffee

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai resident files plaint against Malad cafe after finding cockroach in coffee
x
00:00

A Malad-based lounge and hotel is in a soup after a 25-year-old man found a cockroach in his coffee. A case has been registered in the matter and Mumbai Police have also begun a probe against the establishment. 


The complainant Prateek Rawat, on Friday, had gone to the coffee shop in Solitaire Building on Link Road with his friends. After some time, the waiter brought their orders. Rawat, who had sent the coffee back for more sweetener to be added, said that while drinking coffee he spotted some residue in the glass. Upon looking closely, he realised it was a cockroach.




The complainant took a picture of the cockroach and called the waiter and informed him about the same. Soon after, the owner of the coffee shop approached the complainant and took him to the kitchen showing the station where coffee is brewed. 

Following the incident, he rushed to Malad Police Station and filed a complaint.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case and booked the lounge manager, waiter and other related persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita," an officer said and added that further probe is underway.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad mumbai police mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK