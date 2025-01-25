Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed

Two teens ganged up on the 15-year-old; according to Antop Hill Police, the victim allegedly insulted another boy by calling him “fat”, which triggered a physical altercation

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by two minors, aged 15 and 16, after making a derogatory comment regarding the weight of one of the boys. According to Antop Hill Police, the victim allegedly insulted another boy by calling him “fat”, which triggered a physical altercation.

Residents of Antop Hill, Wadala, where all the three the boys reside as well, confirmed that the victim had referred to one of the accused minors as “mota” (fat), claiming it was meant as a harmless joke. According to police, the boy did not initially react and had asked the complainant to refrain from making such derogatory comments towards him.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, when the victim was standing in front of a garden in his vicinity, and the two accused minors confronted him about the

fat-shaming incident.

This led to a verbal altercation, which quickly escalated into a physical one as the duo began beating down the victim. During the confrontation, one of the minors grabbed the victim’s arm holding it down behind his back, while the other pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Police officials stated that the stabbing was so severe that the victim collapsed immediately, while the two accused fled the scene. Fortunately, locals spotted the victim lying on the ground—surrounded by blood—and quickly rushed him to the critical care unit at Sion Hospital, where he is currently being monitored.

Hospital authorities alerted the police, who then recorded the victim’s statement the following day. A case was registered against the two minor boys on charges of attempted murder.

The duo was detained by the police on Friday evening. During interrogation, they admitted that being called fat had enraged the friend to whom the comment was directed at. This prompted the pair to hatch a plan to intimidate the victim. However, the situation went out-of-control quickly during the confrontation.