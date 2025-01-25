Breaking News
Exclusive | State CID sources: Saif Ali Khan ‘attacker’ fingerprints don’t match with those found at crime scene
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: US top court clears Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India
Mumbai local train update: Weekend rush at Bandra, Masjid Bunder stations due to bridge work
Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe
Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Minor calls colony friend mota gets stabbed

Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed

Updated on: 26 January,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Two teens ganged up on the 15-year-old; according to Antop Hill Police, the victim allegedly insulted another boy by calling him “fat”, which triggered a physical altercation

Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed
x
00:00

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by two minors, aged 15 and 16, after making a derogatory comment regarding the weight of one of the boys. According to Antop Hill Police, the victim allegedly insulted another boy by calling him “fat”, which triggered a physical altercation.


Residents of Antop Hill, Wadala, where all the three the boys reside as well, confirmed that the victim had referred to one of the accused minors as “mota” (fat), claiming it was meant as a harmless joke. According to police, the boy did not initially react and had asked the complainant to refrain from making such derogatory comments towards him.


The incident occurred on Thursday night, when the victim was standing in front of a garden in his vicinity, and the two accused minors confronted him about the 
fat-shaming incident.


This led to a verbal altercation, which quickly escalated into a physical one as the duo began beating down the victim. During the confrontation, one of the minors grabbed the victim’s arm holding it down behind his back, while the other pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest. Police officials stated that the stabbing was so severe that the victim collapsed immediately, while the two accused fled the scene. Fortunately, locals spotted the victim lying on the ground—surrounded by blood—and quickly rushed him to the critical care unit at Sion Hospital, where he is currently being monitored.

Hospital authorities alerted the police, who then recorded the victim’s statement the following day. A case was registered against the two minor boys on charges of attempted murder.

The duo was detained by the police on Friday evening. During interrogation, they admitted that being called fat had enraged the friend to whom the comment was directed at. This prompted the pair to hatch a plan to intimidate the victim. However, the situation went out-of-control quickly during the confrontation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wadala mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news antop hill

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK