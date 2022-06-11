Mumbai: Minor house help falls to her death from 16th-floor flat in Nagpada

Incident took place when the 16-year-old was cleaning windows; flat owners have been booked for negligence

The minor’s body has been sent for postmortem. Representation pic

A 16-year-old girl accidentally fell to her death from a 16th floor flat at Nagpada where she worked as a house help, on Thursday night. Nagpada police have booked the owner of the flat for negligence and are investigating the matter.

The deceased girl worked as a full-time house help at the residence of Mohommad Rafiq Fudinawala and his wife at Orchid Tower, on Bellasis Road, Nagpada.

Senior Inspector Ramesh Khade told mid-day, “The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday when the minor was cleaning the windows. Fudinawala and his wife were present in the house at the time of the incident. The society watchman heard a loud noise when the girl hit the ground. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.”

