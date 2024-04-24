Mumbai: NCB busts international drug syndicate, seizes 2 kg of MDMA

A parcel intercepted at Mumbai's Foreign Post Office from the Netherlands contained 4,970 MDMA tablets weighing 2.170 kgs on October 19, 2023.

Drugs seized by NCB/ Sourced Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai busted an international drug conspiracy, seizing 2.170 kilograms of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and arrested an African national. The drugs were worth approximately Rs 2 crore.

The operation, which commenced in October 2023, was carried out following extensive technical and financial examinations by the NCB. On October 19, 2023, officials acted on intelligence and intercepted a parcel from the Netherlands at the Foreign Post Office in Mumbai. Upon closer inspection, what looked to be benign objects such as toys and crayons revealed a cleverly concealed stockpile of MDMA tablets. The shipment contained 4,970 MDMA tablets totalling 2.170 kilograms.

The inquiry revealed a sophisticated worldwide drug trafficking network, forcing officials to look further into the syndicate's operations. Despite efforts to avoid detection, a thorough investigation revealed a money trail that led to the identity of an African national living in Navi Mumbai. The suspect, known as B.O. Afo, was captured at his home, where additional incriminating evidence was discovered. Furthermore, other bank accounts, both domestic and international, associated with the suspect have been identified for inquiry.

BO Afo, the accused arrested/ Sourced Photo

Further investigation found that Afo has been in India since 2018, despite the expiration of his visa. This discovery highlights the syndicate's worldwide nature and operations in India. The recovered medicines, intended for distribution in many cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, and Hyderabad, illustrate the widespread reach of the syndicate.

Amit Ghawate, Additional Director of NCB Mumbai, emphasised the thorough scope of the ongoing investigation, which aims to identify all major syndicate associates.