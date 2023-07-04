Mumbai: NCB busts interstate drug trafficking racket, two held

NCB Mumbai seized 25,000 tablets of Alprazolam, weighing a total of 5 kilograms. The seized drugs have an estimated value of Rs. 5 lakh, an official said

The seized tablets and the bag. Pics/ NCB

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has successfully cracked down on an alleged interstate drug trafficking syndicate, resulting in the seizure of approximately 25,000 tablets of Alprazolam, weighing a total of 5 kilograms. The seized drugs have an estimated value of Rs. 5 lakh. Two individuals, including the receiver cum distributor and the supplier, have been arrested in connection with the case, the NCB Mumbai said on Tuesday.

According to the NCB, the investigation began with initial information suggesting the involvement of a Thane-based syndicate in procuring illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs and distributing them in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). To gather more intelligence, NCB-Mumbai deployed a combination of active surveillance and technical resources, leading to the identification of Imtiyaz K, a resident of Mumbra, who was allegedly found to be regularly procuring drugs from a supplier in Gujarat.

Further surveillance efforts revealed that Imtiyaz K was allegedly planning a visit to meet the supplier, identified as Mahender P, in Umergam, Gujarat, to collect a bulk consignment of pharmaceutical tablets. Acting swiftly, NCB-Mumbai placed a team at specified checkpoints towards Gujarat. The team intercepted Imtiyaz K upon his return at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai on July 2, 2023, the NCB said.

Upon questioning, Imtiyaz initially hesitated, but upon a thorough search, a backpack in his possession was found to contain numerous strips of white-colored tablets identified as Alprazolam. The necessary legal procedures were initiated, resulting in the seizure of 25,000 tablets weighing 5 kilograms. Imtiyaz was taken into custody for further interrogation, the NCB said.

It said, based on Imtiyaz's disclosure, the NCB established that the seized consignment was supplied by Mahender P from Gujarat. Consequently, on July 3, 2023, a follow-up operation led to the arrest of Mahender P in Umergam, Gujarat. During questioning, Mahender confessed to his involvement in drug trafficking and revealed his previous dealings with Imtiyaz K. He also provided information about his contacts, which are currently under scrutiny.

Both arrested individuals admitted to being part of the illicit drug business for the past 4-5 years and claimed to have known each other for some time. The NCB Mumbai is conducting further investigations to uncover additional details related to the drug trafficking network, the NCB said in a statement.