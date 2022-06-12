Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.8 kg of charas hidden in cavity of water purifier to be shipped abroad; 2 held

The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB.

Representative image

The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau unit has seized 4.88 kg of charas concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia through a courier service, and arrested two people in this connection, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB. Acting on a tip off, the NCB seized the drug here on Friday, the official said.

Accoriding to the official, the drug consignment was hidden in a cavity made in a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia.

Show full article