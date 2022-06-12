Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.8 kg of charas hidden in cavity of water purifier to be shipped abroad; 2 held

Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.8 kg of charas hidden in cavity of water purifier to be shipped abroad; 2 held

Updated on: 12 June,2022 01:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB.

Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.8 kg of charas hidden in cavity of water purifier to be shipped abroad; 2 held

Representative image


The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau unit has seized 4.88 kg of charas concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia through a courier service, and arrested two people in this connection, an NCB official said on Sunday.

The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB. Acting on a tip off, the NCB seized the drug here on Friday, the official said.




Accoriding to the official, the drug consignment was hidden in a cavity made in a water purifier which was to be sent to Australia.


Show full article

Narcotics Control Bureau mumbai crime news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK