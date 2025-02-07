Breaking News
Mumbai: NCB seizes contraband worth Rs 200 crore

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Dismantles int’l drug ring that sourced narcotics from United States and trafficked them to India; the operation led to the confiscation of 11.54 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid hydroponic marijuana, and 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies, along with Rs 1.6 lakh in cash

Mumbai: NCB seizes contraband worth Rs 200 crore

Cocaine, cannabis and other contraband; cannabis gummies seized by the NCB

Mumbai: NCB seizes contraband worth Rs 200 crore
In a significant crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Unit has seized high-grade narcotics worth approximately Rs 200 crore, dismantling a major syndicate operating across multiple countries. The operation led to the confiscation of 11.54 kg of high-quality cocaine, 4.9 kg of hybrid hydroponic marijuana, and 5.5 kg of cannabis gummies, along with Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.


The syndicate’s operations were traced through intelligence gathered from a prior seizure of 200 grams of cocaine in January. Acting on these leads, NCB officials conducted raids in Navi Mumbai on January 31, uncovering the concealed contraband. Investigations revealed that the network has strong international ties, with drugs being sourced from the US and trafficked to India. “The smuggling route involved courier services, small cargo shipments, and human carriers. A significant breakthrough came when NCB intercepted a parcel at an international courier agency in Mumbai, which was en route to Australia. The backtracking of this consignment led to the larger seizure in Navi Mumbai,” an NCB officer said.


Officials further stated that the syndicate members operated under pseudonyms and maintained anonymity, making their identification challenging. So far, four individuals have been arrested, and authorities are actively investigating links to other global operatives. “We are carrying out investigations to dismantle the entire network and track its financial and logistical operations,” said NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate.


Four
No. of people arrested so far

